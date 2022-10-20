[UPDATED] Wasa workers pull all-nighter to restore water in south Trinidad

WASA workers begin repair work to a 36-inch pipeline crossing the Godineau River, South Oropouche which ruptured and fell into the river on Tuesday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

WORKERS from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) worked overnight on Wednesday to complete repairs to the ruptured 36-inch transmission pipeline at Godineau River, Mosquito Creek, San Fernando.

WASA said it is hopeful work will be completed by Friday morning and water will flow from the taps of its southern customers shortly after.

In an update, it said work is proceeding as scheduled on the transmission line, after the steel support beams collapsed and fell into the river on Tuesday afternoon.

The rupture deprived thousands of southern customers of a pipe-borne supply to their homes.

In a statement WASA said, “Team members working overnight have completed fabrication works on the southern side of the structure with installation and final welding in progress.

“On the northern side, installation and adjustments are underway, with the straight run of pipeline also in the installation phase as scheduled.

“Although complex in nature, works are being executed observing the strictest safety and quality standards with completion estimated at 8 am tomorrow, Friday October, 21.

In an update on service disruption to customers served by the Siparia Water Treatment Plant, WASA said the problem stemmed from a downhole issue affecting the Siparia Well NO 5.

Emergency repairs are also under way and are expected to be completed by 8 pm on Friday.

WASA has advised, however, that it may take up to 24 hours for the scheduled pipe-borne water supply to be restored,

Customers requiring further information or assistance are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free 800-4420/4426.

WASA thanked customers for their patience and understanding.

Affected areas:

Quinam Road

Sennon Village

Railway Road

Mary, George and Victoria Streets

Upper De Gannes Street

Lower Coora Road

Coora Hernandez Road

Coora Extension, Mendez

Saney Trace

Kay Trace

Prana Home Development

High Street, including all side streets.