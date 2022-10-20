UK diplomat: UK governance continues as normal

British Prime Minister Liz Truss -

DESPITE the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, it is business as usual with the British bodies of governance, said UK High Commission charge d'affaires Tamsin Clayton.

In a text to Newsday on Thursday soon after Truss's resignation on Thursday, the diplomat said the UK Parliament and UK Government would continue as normal.

“Liz Truss has resigned as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister. The Conservative leadership election is not the same as a general election.

"Parliament continues to sit and government business continues. Liz Truss remains Prime Minister until a new leader of the Conservative Party is elected.”