Sport Ministry invests $1.4m in Caribbean Track Cycling Champs

President of the TT Cycling FederationRowena Williams (R) speaks with Canadian cycling coach Scott Laliberte (C) and officials at the National Cycling Centre, in Couva. - Marvin Hamilton

THE Ministry of Sport and Community Development has invested $1.4 million towards Trinidad’s hosting of the Caribbean Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre, Couva, from November 11-13.

The meet is a UCI (International Cycling Union) class two event and serves as a 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games qualifier.

Rowena Williams, president of the TT Cycling Federation, said the meet is being hosted in collaboration with the Pan American Cycling (COPACI) and Caribbean Cycling federations, the Sport Ministry and SporTT.

At the launch, held at the neighbouring National Aquatic Centre, Williams invited all Caribbean cyclists to participate.

“We expect that all the Caribbean countries will come and take part in an effort to secure a spot for their cyclists in the CAC Games next year. Regional cyclists are always excited about coming to Trinidad, since our track is one they want to participate on.”

Williams is optimistic that over eight countries will confirm attendance before the October 21 registration deadline.

The championships will feature junior and elite divisions competing in sprint and endurance events.

Currently, there is a national junior and senior team in training ahead of the meet. However, the final teams have not yet been selected.

Williams said the track event also serves as an early competitive prep for TT’s junior riders seeking national team selection for next year’s historic hosting of the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG).

All CYG track events will be held at the National Cycling Centre. As it is a UCI-sanctioned event, competing riders will accumulate points towards their overall world rankings.

TT’s ace cycling sibling duo Teniel and Akil Campbell, and Olympian Kwesi Browne, are also expected to feature.