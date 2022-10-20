Solozano shows form in Red Force practice match

TT Red Force's Jeremy Solozano -

JEREMY Solozano showed form in a Trinidad and Tobago Red Force practice match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Wednesday.

The Red Force are preparing for the Cricket West Indies Super50 tournament, which bowls off at the end of October. Matches will be played in Trinidad and Antigua.

Solozano struck nine fours in his innings of 72 off 111 balls to guide the Sunil Narine XI to 156/4 in 40.1 overs when rain stopped the innings.

Kirstan Kallicharan was unbeaten on 31 off 49 balls.

Bowling for the Kieron Pollard XI, fast bowler Rayad Emrit took 1/12 in four overs.

Chasing a revised target of 192 in 40 overs, the Pollard XI were restricted to 153/8.

Denesh Ramdin hit 36 off 57 balls with one six and Isaiah Rajah chipped in with 30 off 57 balls.

Spinner Mark Deyal snatched 2/25 in eight overs for the Narine XI.

The Red Force squad for the Super50 tournament will be announced by the end of this week.