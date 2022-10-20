Shardie Mahabir, Kelvin Johnson win Desperadoes 5K titles

Shardie Mahabir, right, collects a prize for winning the women’s category. -

SHARDIE Mahabir and Kelvin Johnson won the women’s and men’s titles respectively when the Desperadoes Fun Run/Walk 5K was held, on Sunday.

The event started at Desperadoes Pan Yard at the corner of Tragarete Road and Victoria Avenue in Port of Spain.

Mahabir won the women’s crown in 20 minutes and 56 seconds (20:56), followed by Chantel Le Maitre in 21:41 and Megan Kelly in 22:48.

Guyanese Johnson won the overall and men’s titles in 16:56. He was a comfortable winner ahead of Dillon Pierre (18:09) and Shevon Yorke (18:44).

The oldest and youngest runners were also recognised.

The oldest runners were Jennifer Rouse (51:25) and Clive Sugden (46:28) and the youngest participants were Hata Masaharu (38:14) and Jemiya Davidson (1:05:10).

All competitors received a pan themed medal.