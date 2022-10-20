San Fernando businessman murdered outside his Palmiste home

William Gopaul. -

ANOTHER San Fernando businessman has been attacked. This time, the outcome was fatal.

William Gopaul, 63, of Hillpiece, Palmiste, was shot dead outside his home at about 6.20 am on Thursday.

Preliminary reports indicate Gopaul was approached by a man with a yellow bandana on his face. The man asked Gopaul for someone by the name of Benjamin. Gopaul said he did not know anyone by that name, but the man took out his gun and fired three shots at him.

Eyewitnesses said the killer then entered a white sedan car, registration unknown, and escaped.

Police who arrived found three .40 casings at the scene.

Within the last month, Mohan Rattan, the owner of Rattan’s Freezone, was attacked and robbed at his La Romaine home. The bandits escaped in a boat which was moored outside his seafront property.

Prior to this, six bandits held up security guards transporting cash from the Pennywise Super Centre, La Romaine, killing two. Two others were wounded in the incident. Four of the suspects were subsequently killed by police, and two were arrested.

President of the San Fernando Greater Chamber, Kiran Singh, said he is appalled by the spate of crime in the south and has condemned the brazen attack on one its members.