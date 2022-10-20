Ross | ReThink wins Angel awards for public service advertising

Stacey Ryan, director, client services, Ross | Rethink, left, and Ayesha Boucaud-Claxton, head, group branding and communications, Guardian Group, centre, receive the Angel Awards Best of Show trophy from Angel Awards chairman Mike Weber, right, for Happytalism. -

Trinidad and Tobago-based Ross | Rethink was recently recognised with three Angel awards – a Best of Show, one gold and one silver – for its exemplary public service work during the fifth Annual American Advertising Federation District 4 Angel Awards ceremony.

Ross | ReThink won the Best of Show and gold awards for its collaboration with the Guardian Group, in promoting its Happytalism initiative. The silver award was given for Ross | ReThink’s World Kindness Day charity initiative.

Designed to address the long term effects of the covid19 pandemic on the mental and financial health of thousands in the Caribbean, Happytalism provided everyone who participated with free advice, tips and insights on ways to become emotionally resilient and happier in their lives, and even how to become financially better disposed, both in the operations and promotion of their careers or businesses, whether small, medium-sized or large.

The initiative featured workshops by best-selling author, Harvard lecturer Dr Tal Ben Shahar, founder of the UPEACE Centre for Executive Education Mohit Mukherjee, and Ernie Ross, founder of Ross | ReThink and creator of the Intangience methodology.

Beginning March 1, the three-month Happytalism initiative was led by Shahar, who shared insights on achieving happiness and building emotional resilience in the most difficult times.

Mukherjee provided a blueprint for designing "the life you want" by introducing tools such as appreciative inquiry. And for the business and branding aspects of this programme, Ross took participants through the importance of a value-driven and purpose-centric approach for businesses to connect with their customers.

Over 4,000 people registered to be a part of Happytalism. With coverage and interest on traditional and digital media, including special mention on CNN, Happytalism helped thousands of people in the Caribbean to experience a paradigm shift from uncertainty to optimism. The CNN article featuring Happytalism can be found at https://sponsorcontent.cnn.com

Ross | ReThink's World Kindness Day initiative also responded to the challenge facing thousands across TT who were still feeling the uncertainty and gloom of the pandemic over their lives. There needed to be some impactful way to send a message to the population that there was still hope and positivity that could be shared through gestures of kindness, to keep hope alive and keep each other strong in challenging times.

Ross | ReThink utilised the resources, networks and alliances comprising its non-profit charity organisation ­– Band of Support, to commemorate World Kindness Day, introducing its mascot, Captain Kindness (also known as Captain K) to lead the initiative on the day. The character charmed adults and children alike as he approached them on the streets of Port of Spain with jovial energy, sharing care packages to pedestrians, and cold refreshments to drivers, with casual conversations and kind words of encouragement. Supported by volunteers from other non-profit organisations and the local media, Captain Kindness encouraged thousands of viewers on a nightly newscast to “Love your neighbour as yourself.” It was a simple but important message shared to provide hope, or even save a life.

“The award-winning work always gives a deep look at the current issues that impact us. This year was no exception. Covid, social issues, fundraising challenges, drugs; public service advertising addresses it all,” stated Mike Weber, chair of this year's Angel Awards competition.

“Seeing all of the excellent work in public service advertising created in Florida and the Caribbean year after year is incredibly inspiring. Creativity and innovation continue to evolve in our market, while dedication to creating an impact grows stronger each year,” says Giavona Williams, governor of AAF District 4.

The Angel Award competition honours the very best in public service advertising for campaigns that demonstrate exceptional results and execution. The awards combine two missions of the organisation: to utilise industry expertise to address community issues, and to celebrate and honour advertising excellence. Entrants consisted of a variety of advertising service providers, public service organisations, and special interest causes and groups located in Florida and the Caribbean.

View the full list of winners and the award show video at www.TheAngelAward.com.