Roadwork disruption on Abercromby Street, St Joseph

Road Works Disruption

The Ministry of Works and Transport has said in a media release there will be traffic disruption on Abercromby Street, St Joseph, from the Eastern Main Road to St Joseph bridge, due to roadworks.

The release said work will take place from 8 pm-4 am from October 20-24.

The ministry advised drivers to be cautious, observe all signs, slow down and follow police instructions.