Red Cross impostors defraud supermarkets

Stock image source: pixabay

In a media release, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society said it has become aware of people trying to defraud supermarkets by posing as representatives of the organisation.

It advised its stakeholders at the Supermarkets Association of TT to be cautious, as the perpetrators have been placing orders at various supermarkets in the name of the Red Cross Society.

Until this matter is resolved, Red Cross has asked to be contacted at 627-8128 ext 239 or 228, or finance@ttrcs.org to confirm that any orders placed are valid.

The Red Cross and the defrauded retailers are being supported by the police, as the matter is being investigated.