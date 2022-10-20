Poor strategy by guild head

THE EDITOR: Protests led by the UWI guild president outside the campus is a poor strategy. This is TT and it was only a matter of time before issues plaguing the nation creeped into our beloved university.

I wish to follow up on a previous letter for the powers that be to extend the timing of the UWI traffic light to at least 30 seconds to ease traffic during peak hours. In addition, College Trace is riddled with you know what, therefore I’m also pleading with the authorities to repave this trace with the best quality bitumen and asphalt available.

Be reminded that the guild president is on a committee appointed by the Prime Minister to rename colonial streets and monuments. So, Kobe Sandy shouldn’t have fellow students in the hot sun or in flood waters protesting over issues facing the country. Instead, when that committee has to submit its findings to the PM, he should direct his concerns to the head of state.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas