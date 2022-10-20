Ogle family off the streets of Vistabella

William Ogle, his sister along with her daughter, all of Vistabella, claimed they have been evicted from their Joga Grant home on Monday 17, William told Newsday he have since been on the streets. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE Ogle family is breathing a sigh of relief after the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) offered to rent them an apartment within the next three days.

William Ogle also told Newsday on Thursday that he, his sister Esther Ogle and niece Xiamoria, 11, are now off the streets.

He said Xiamoria will also be able to return to school on Friday.

Ogle said he has found a place at Dow Village, South Oropouche with a promise from the HDC to relocate them to a rental unit in San Fernando.

After Newsday published a report that the family had been evicted and spent several nights on the streets of Vistabella, Ogle said HDC officers visited them on Thursday.

He said they promised to have a unit ready for the family within three days , but in the meantime, they should find a place to stay.

“I am hoping it pans out, that they are sincere with what they promised. I am still keeping my fingers crossed and hoping they fulfil that promise. We would be extremely disappointed if they don’t keep their promise.”

The Ogles told the Newsday they fell on hard times during the pandemic, and 11 months ago the siblings decided to pool their limited resources to share the cost of renting an apartment.

He said they found a place at Joga Grant Street, Vistabella, but Ogle said he had many difficult encounters with the landlord and other tenants and also struggled to pay their rent.

He said he usually paid rent on the first of the month, but asked the landlord if they could pay October's rent at the end of the month.

On October 5, Ogle said, he was told to leave the apartment no later than October 17, although the landloed kept his security deposit.

All of the family’s belongings were put at the corner of Lambie and Joga Grant Street, where the family slept at nights and sat under umbrellas to protect them from the sun and rain during the day.