More water woes for south Trinidad
There will be more water woes for south consumers served by the Siparia Water Treatment Plant.
WASA said in an advisory that customers served by this plant may experience a disruption in their water supply until the weekend
This is due to a mechanical issue at the facility.
In its statement WASA said repairs are under way and are expected to be completed by 8 pm on Friday.
“The authority thanks all those affected for their patience and understanding,” the release said.
South customers have already been affected by the rupture of a 36-inch diameter transmission line at the Godineau River, Mosquito Creek, after the steel support beams collapsed and fell into the river on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, another water line ruptured at the Mon Repos Roundabout, San Fernando.
WASA crews are at the two sites tryting to repair the lines and restore water as soon as possible.
Affected areas include:
Quinam Road
Sennon Village
Railway Road
Mary, George and Victoria Streets
Upper De Gannes Street
Lower Coora Road
Coora Hernandez Road
Coora Extension, Mendez
Saney Trace
Kay Trace
Prana Home Development
High Street, including all side streets.
Comments
"More water woes for south Trinidad"