Griffith: Like Liz Truss, Rowley should resign

Liz Truss

NTA leader Gary Griffith has called on the Prime Minister to follow the lead of the former British prime minister and step down.

He sent a statement to Newsday on Thursday, minutes after Liz Truss publicly announced her resignation after 45 days in office as successor to Boris Johnson.

The Conservative Party mass membership had elected her over former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, but her efforts to enact her promises of low taxation led her to crash the British economy.

Griffith said since "We purport to pattern our system of democracy after the Westminster model," he would trust: "Our leaders can take example from former prime minister Truss’ resignation and follow suit."

He cited current controversies in Trinidad and Tobago.

"In the face of controversy after controversy, from the merit-list fiasco to the current Nelson imbroglio, from runaway crime to consistent economic hardship, perhaps the time has come for us to pattern ourselves firmly utilising that Westminster model and encourage Prime Minister Rowley to step down."

Alternatively, he said the Government should seek to refresh its mandate and call a general election sooner rather than later.

"This demonstrates clearly, citizens do not have to wait to adjust the Constitution to effect change.

"It is about demanding accountability, and that happens now."