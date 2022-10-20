Calypso Girls defeat Cayman Islands, Grenada at Netball qualifiers

TRINIDAD and Tobago maintained their perfect start at the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifiers being held at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, Jamaica.

TT have now won five straight games.

On Wednesday, TT comfortably defeated Cayman Islands 60-21 and on Tuesday night got past Grenada 66-42.

After the victory against Grenada, TT captain Shaquanda Greene-Noel said their opponents made the match challenging. “Fill credit to the Grenadians. I think they came out firing, but we had a game plan and we stuck to it.”

Greene-Noel said TT are aiming to qualify for the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

“That World Cup spot is definitely up for grabs. I think other teams are gunning for us. This win was so important to boost our confidence to ensure that we get those two points on the board. The indomitable spirit of the girls right now will carry us through the rest of the games.”

Two teams in the tournament will qualify for the World Cup, but only one more spot is up for grabs as Jamaica have already qualified based on their world rankings.

After press time on Wednesday, TT were scheduled to play USA.