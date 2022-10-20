Calypso Girls book spot at 2023 Netball World Cup

The Trinidad and Tobago senior women's netball team are in Jamaica competing at the Netball Americas World Cup qualifiers. - TT Netball Association

Trinidad and Tobago have booked a place at the 2023 Netball World Cup after a 43-27 win over USA at the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifiers at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, Jamaica, on Wednesday night.

The victory was TT’s sixth straight and this country will compete at the World Cup next year in Cape Town, South Africa.

Goal attack Joelisa Cooper led the way for TT against USA converting 20 of 24 attempts and goal-shoot Afeisha Noel scored 15 of 16.

TT jumped out to an 18-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter and at half-time led 27-13.

In the second half, TT continued to control the contest and had a 38-19 lead at the end of the third quarter. USA outscored TT 8-5 in the final quarter, but the Americans could not overcome the deficit.

Before the match against USA, TT defeated Cayman Islands, Grenada, St Vincent/Grenadines, St Lucia and Antigua/Barbuda.