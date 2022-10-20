Business Hall of Fame 2022: Langston Roach, Nicholas Galt to be inducted

Nicholas Galt, founder of Trinidad Systems Limited. Source: trinidadsystemslimited.com -

Two more extraordinary businessmen have been named to be inducted to the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s Business Hall of Fame for 2022.

They will join the ranks of 38 of the most outstanding individuals who have shaped TT’s business landscape and were previously inducted to the Hall of Fame.

This year’s recipients have been named as Langston Roach, Founder of Langston Roach Industries Limited and Nicholas Galt, Founder of Trinidad Systems Limited.

The name Langston Roach might be considered a household name in TT. Langston Roach Industries, the company he founded in 1985, has become one of our largest indigenous manufacturers.

The business is primarily involved in the manufacture and distribution of an extensive range of household, personal care and janitorial products. Their brands include such well-known names as Lanher, Firebright, Soft and Silky, and Nature’s Collection.

In addition to piloting his flagship company to success, Langston Roach established a diverse range of other companies including Lazuri Apparel Ltd, Rojan Marketing Ltd, LRI Automotive Ltd, Roach Capital Investments, Saddle Eight Ltd and Shangri La Gardens Ltd.

Mr Roach continues to serve as Chairman of the LRI Group of Companies, and is dedicated to improving the livelihood of young persons in the community. He has aligned his company to schools, sporting groups and steelpan bands in the San Juan area, providing financial and other aid.

J Nicholas Galt, who founded Trinidad Systems Ltd in 1979, successfully led the business from its early focus on equipment to make the TSL Group a regional leader in the ICT services arena. According to its website, the TSL Group today “employs more than 250 people regionally and provides end-to-end solutions in all fields of Information and Communications Technology”.

Nicholas Galt’s impactful role extends beyond TT. He currently sits as Chairman Emeritus of the Governing Board of Directors of the Association of American Chambers of Commerce of Latin America and the Caribbean (AACCLA) and is a board member of the Caribbean Science Foundation of Florida, which assists youths with less opportunity in the region to be placed in strategic Caribbean organizations and MIT in the US.

Mr Galt firmly believes in being a good corporate citizen. Although retired, he continues his philanthropic work with his wife at the TSL Foundation a charitable arm of the TSL Group. He plays an active role and lends support to Newtown Boys RC School, the Russell Latapy Secondary School, and NGO United Way, among other institutions and organizations. He is also a Paul Harris fellow, and served as a member of the Rotary Club of Maraval for almost two decades.

The Champions of Business awards includes six categories: Entrepreneurship, Business Technology, Internationally Known…T&T Owned Company of the Year, Breakthrough Exporter, Green Agenda and the Business Hall of Fame.

The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd is the exclusive category sponsor for two awards – the Business Hall of Fame and the Green Agenda. The Green Agenda award recognises the contributions and commitment that companies make towards growing a greener future in business today and delivering a new blueprint for business in the 21st Century.

The awards for the Business Hall of Fame, Green Agenda and all other categories will be presented on November 24, 2022 from 5.30 pm at the Champions of Business gala awards finale to be held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain.

With the resumption of this in-person event, the audience will have the opportunity to meet the inductees in an evening of pomp and glamour.

Tickets for this event are TT$995 + VAT (TT$1198.38) and can be sourced from the TT Chamber by e-mailing: events@chamber.org.tt.