Brokers meet New India Assurance directors

Rajeev Bhattathiripad, from left, managing director New India Assurance, Srinivasan Gopalan, former chairman New India Assurance Mumbai and TT, Dayne Ali-D’Arbasie, business development manager of New India Assurance. -

The New India Assurance Co (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd held a meet and greet cocktail function at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on September 28, for all its brokers to meet the company’s directors from India.

The visiting directors were Rekha Gopalkrishnan – general manager New India Assurance Mumbai and Srinivasan Gopalan, former chairman New India Assurance Mumbai and TT.

New India Assurance is the largest state-owned company in India and is headquartered in Mumbai.

The local head office is located at 6A Victoria Avenue, with branches in Chaguanas, El Dorado, and San Fernando. They also have branch offices regionally in Guyana, St Lucia, Dominica, and St Maarten.