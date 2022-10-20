Autopsies on dismembered men set for Friday

MURDERED: Josiah Charles. Image source: TTPS

AUTOPSIES on the dismembered remains of two Chaguanas men are expected to be done on Friday.

The remains of Josiah Charles, 27, of Circular Trace, Enterprise, and Makell Simon, 31, of Soldado Road, Lange Park, were taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday where they were identified by relatives, then returned to a Couva funeral home for storage.

The remains were found in a shallow stream in Mon Plaisir Road, Cunupia on Monday afternoon.

A severed arm belonging to one of the men was found several metres north of the stream on Tuesday afternoon.

It was originally thought the autopsies would be done on Thursday, but sources said they had not been contacted by the centre to bring the body parts.

Police said while the men were dismembered, it is still possible to gather evidence and determine a cause of death, as the extent of decomposition was not too advanced.

"We can still make certain observations and assessments on what happened with these men.

"For instance, we can see if there were gunshot wounds or any other injuries that can indicate what happened so reasonable assessments can be made," said a senior police source.

No motive has been established for the murders and Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III police are continuing enquiries.