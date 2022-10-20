11 days after teen killed, stuffed in outhouse: Mom, sons held for murder

MURDERED: Videsh Dookran -

WHILE Salisha Seebaran is grateful police have been able to arrest a woman and her adult sons for the murder of her grandson, 15-year-old Videsh Dookran, she and her family are still distraught over his murder earlier this month.

Dookran’s body was found in an outhouse at the back of a pluck shop at Golconda between October 8 and October 9.

An anonymous female caller told police of the murder and officers found Dookran’s body stuffed into the latrine with his broken legs sticking out.

Police said the 46-year-old woman and her sons, 18 and 22, were arrested on Tuesday in relation to the murder.

The men were arrested shortly after they secured bail at the Golden Grove Remand Facility in Arouca for the possession of ammunition charges which arose out of an unrelated incident.

They were arrested and charged for the ammunition by officers of the Southern Division CID and are expected to be questioned by members of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III.

Sources stressed that the woman who was arrested, is not the one who reported the incident to police, as was originally speculated.

Dookran’s funeral took place on Sunday.

Contacted for comment on Wednesday, Seebaran said the family was still deeply upset over Dookran’s murder and has not yet come to terms with the loss.

“Right now we really can’t get over that and we really aren’t feeling so good and we really can’t get over from that and when I lie down in my bed at night and close my eyes I feel like I still see him and during the daytime too I still...

‘’I can’t get over it. Neither can his mother get over it.”

Asked how she felt knowing that a mother and her sons had been arrested in relation to the murder, Seebaran said she was not sure.

‘’To tell you the truth. I can’t say about that. The fact that it’s a mother and her sons, I can’t say if I feel happy or sorrowful. I can’t say anything.”

On Saturday October 8, police said they got a tip from an anonymous female caller who said two of her sons, 14 and seven, were with Dookran.

She told police that one of the brothers had a gun, shot Dookran, and then dumped his body.

The victim’s cousin Curt Seebaran, in an interview with Newsday on Monday October 10, said he last saw his cousin on the afternoon of October 8, at a relative’s home, where they had a cook-out.

After the meal, Dookran said he was going to meet up with friends and drop off some food for another relative. He was never seen alive again.