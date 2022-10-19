West Indies vs Pakistan T20 series postponed to 2024

Pakistan players celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Evin Lewis during a Twenty20 match recently.

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have agreed to postpone the three-match T20 International (T20I) series that was due to take place in January 2023 in Pakistan to the first quarter of 2024.

A CWI media release on Wednesday, said, “The decision has been made considering 2024 is an International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup year, with the event due to be hosted in the West Indies and USA in June 2024 and the shortest format matches will therefore help both the sides to prepare for the tournament.”