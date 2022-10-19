WASA starts work on Beetham Gardens sinkholes

A man examines one of the three sinkholes in the Beetham Gardens, this one on the Main Road is believed to be cause by a collapse sewer main. - Sureash Cholai

Excavation has begun on the two sinkholes which appeared on Main Street, Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain, on Monday.

In a release, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said investigations were ongoing into the cause of the sinkholes. It said a suspected breach of a sewer line under the riverbed in the area of CCC Boulevard is also being investigated.

The first sinkhole is near 15th and 16th Streets, on the eastbound lane of Main Street. The second is beneath the bridge where three dried caiman skins hang, within sight of the PBR. The third sinkhole, the largest, obstructs the entire road between the Civilian Conservation Corps and Pension Quarters.

WASA said there is no evidence of any effluent discharge into the Beetham Gardens area.

The release said c-oordination efforts between agencies are ongoing, owing to sub-surface infrastructure in the area of the collapsed roadway.

WASA said it is committed to ensuring the safety of all stakeholders by ensuring a safe environment during investigative efforts,

The public is again urged to proceed with extreme caution around the work site, and WASA said it will advise on any revised traffic arrangements as the need arises.