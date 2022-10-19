WASA line ruptures – most of south Trinidad without water

WATER WASTE: Water gushes from the ruptured 36-inch diameter WASA transmission line near the bridge which spans the Godineau River on Tuesday. -

AS HINDUS continue preparations for Divali next Monday, almost all of South Trinidad will be without pipeborne water over the next 48 to 72 hours, after one of WASA’s transmission mains ruptured along the Mosquito Creek, La Romaine on Tuesday afternoon.

Based on preliminary assessment, and given the extent of the collapse, WASA is anticipating repairs may take between two to three days to be completed.

In the interim, customers in Gulf View, Bel Air, Green Acres, La Romaine, Woodland, San Francique, Avocat, South Oropouche, Union Hall, Palmiste, Duncan Village, Sunkist, Esperance, Debe, parts of Penal, Quarry Village, Cocoyea, Pleasantville, Vistabella, Marabella and San Fernando are all affected.

Councillor for Avocat/San Francique North, Doodnath Mayrhoo, added Fyzabad, Point Fortin and La Brea to the number of affected areas. He said this could not have come at a more inopportune time.

“This is the Holy Week before Divali celebrations. This is when Hindus need water most, to clean their homes and do their pre-Divali prep for that auspicious day.”

He called on Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales to do what he can to ensure a supply is returned within the next 24 to 48 hours.

He because of major structural damage, repairs could take quite some time to be completed. The councillor said he spoke with a WASA official who told him the utility is assessing if there is the requisite equipment and material to carry out the repairs.

“I don’t care if the minister has to beg or borrow to get the material and equipment...just get the repairs done soon.”

While the issue remains unresolved, Mayrhoo suggested WASA temporarily divert one section of the ruptured line across the road, alongside the river and connect it to another section of the transmission line.

“We cannot wait. People need water this week,” he said.

Thousands of gallons of water gushed into the Godineau River on Tuesday afternoon as the 36-inch diameter line ruptured. WASA said it was alerted to the incident around 2.30 pm.

A WASA statement said investigations revealed the steel rack used to support the pipeline at South Oropouche, in the vicinity of the Creek, collapsed into the river, causing the rupture.

It said within minutes, a team was dispatched to ensure the area was safe, isolate the supply, analyse the situation and commence repairs in the shortest possible time.

“The Authority has been in contact with the Ministry of Works for assistance. As soon as the team completes its assessment of the situation, repairs will commence.

“The Authority is in the process of mobilising all our resources, both internal and external in order to effect repairs," the WASA release said.