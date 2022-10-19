WASA continues repair to ruptured line at Godineau River

New steel pipes brought in by WASA to the Godineau River site of the rupture of the utility's 36-inch diametre water transmission lines. Repair work continued all day on Wednesday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

RESTORATION work has started on the 36-inch diameter transmission line at the Godineau River which ruptured on Tuesday after the steel support beams collapsed and fell into the river.

Most of south Trinidad immediately lost pipeborne water after the rupture.

WASA is hoping the repairs can be done within 36 hours.

Initially, the authority had given a timeline of between 48-72 hours to complete repairs, but after work began on Tuesday night, the time was revised to an estimated 36-hours to completion.

However, while work was being carried out at the Godineau River site, another water line ruptured at the Mon Repos Roundabout leading to another WASA crew having to be despatched to effect repairs. That rupture led to major flooding between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

In a statement, WASA said using its internal resources, work is underway at the Mosquito Creek, following an assessment which included interacting with all stakeholders including the Ministry of Works and Transport.

All materials to effect repairs have been identified and transported to the site.

“These works include the replacement of 150 metres of pipeline, 30 metres of fabricated pipework and the supporting structural works,” WASA said.

The WASA release said that its valve management protocol ensured a pipeborne water supply was returned to some of the communities effected and this will continue as all efforts are placed on returning full service to all customers.

Following calls for the urgent restoration of supply in this Divali Holy Week, the authority said it is aware of the importance of a water supply and remains committed to ensuring service is restored in the shortest possible time.

It also thanked the affected customers for their patience and understanding.

Commenting on the rupture, UNC shadow public utilities minister Barry Padarath said this was a reflection of the country where everything has collapsed.

“The public utilities sector has collapsed and the actions of government has run the utility companies into the ground. Therefore, it is having a tremendous effect on their ability to provide satisfactory services to consumers,” Padarath said.

He predicted that more aging, dilapidated infrastructure will collapse as over the past two budgets, government has cut material, supplies and maintenance by $600 million to WASA.

He called for an immediate review of all mains, substations and other related infrastructure in the public utilities sector in light of Tuesday’s incident.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal also called for quality control and regular inspections of these and other works so as to avoid future disruptions.