Voting process change coming?

THE EDITOR: It is to be noted that the voting process for the internal election of the PNM has changed from one day to a nine-day period for a membership of 100,000. The voting process for an electorate of one million people in TT has been successfully done in one day.

Is this the precursor for changing the voting process for local and general elections? Let us not forget that the normal voting hours were changed in a previous election due to bad weather. Climate change is perhaps bringing about a change in the voting process.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity