TTUTA: Leaked election results only preliminary

TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas.

OFFICIALS of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) are puzzled as to how preliminary results from its internal election made their way into the public domain.

They said it should be made clear that these results are not final.

The election took place on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, a document with preliminary results began circulating on social media.

It showed current TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas was dethroned by Martin Lum Kin. De Freitas got 3,440 votes and Lum Kin 3,605.

Officials who sought anonymity told Newsday the results are not yet finalised, and since there was a close race for other positions, there will most likely be a recount.

When contacted, De Freitas told Newsday to call TTUTA's office directly for any information on the matter.

Lum Kim told Newsday while he "awaits the final declaration by the elections commission," he believes the preliminary results show that when teachers are not satisfied with their leadership, "they speak out.

"The teachers have spoken and they've spoken quite clearly about the direction they want to go forward.

"The work of the association must take precedence at this time."

He said the union has "a lot of issues" that need to be dealt with.

Asked how he felt when he saw the preliminary results, he said, "Thank God. To God be the glory.

"I'm also touched by the response by teachers (who voted). It was a slim margin, but it really speaks to how we really need to think of the people going forward."