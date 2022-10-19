TTFA officials attend FIFA workshop in Miami

FIFA-appointed normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad. - ROGER JACOB

NORMALISATION committee chairman Robert Hadad, acting general secretary Amiel Mohammed and TT Football Association’s club licensing and project manager Amara Felix-Toussaint are all attending a FIFA Forward Project at the Marriott, Miami Airport, Florida, USA.

The workshop started on Monday and ends on Wednesday.

The FIFA Forward programme has strived to demonstrate its importance as a catalyser towards achieving FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s vision to make football global. The Forward programme’s fundamental purpose, as a key source of funding to be invested in the game, is to support all FIFA member associations through an efficient development framework focused on the materialisation of tailor-made solutions for the advancement of football worldwide.

A TTFA media release on Tuesday, said, “The workshop will focus on how to make the most of the FIFA Forward programme by means of consolidating knowledge and grasping its essential management principles to enable participating member associations to put in place efficient processes, tools and structures to ensure access to FIFA Forward funds and full compliance with the relevant regulations.”

Presidents, general secretaries and designated administrative staff related to project management from member associations across the region are among those attending the workshop.

“Member associations will have the opportunity to share best practices from a project management and financial viewpoints, discuss and convey their main objectives and challenges for the new Forward cycle, and to clarify doubts in the diligent use of the funds received under the FIFA Forward programme.”

Participants will have the opportunity to interface and take advantage from the contributions of experts from FIFA on the planning, implementation and monitoring of different football development projects, in particular in the major areas of interest, such as national teams, infrastructure and competitions. The workshop will also be an occasion to share knowledge and key learnings acquired from member associations in the region. Time will also be allocated for bilateral meetings between each member association and both the FIFA Membership Association Americas Sub-division and the Financial Governance teams, to review the status of the programme and particular plans for the future.