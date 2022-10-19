Trinity East honours Muaythai athlete Seepersad

Aiden Seepersad -

AIDEN SEEPERSAD, TT Muaythai athlete, was awarded the Nigel Bally Award as the Trinity College East (TCE) Sportsman of the Year 2022 on October 4.

Seepersad started Muaythai in 2019 during the covid19 pandemic; during that time he participated and represented TT, through the Trinbago Muaythai Association (TMA), in several virtual Muaythai events, where he attained four medals – two silver and two bronze.

In August, Seepersad competed at the International Federation of Muaythai Association’s (IFMA) Youth World Muaythai Championships in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Seepersad secured the bronze medal for TT in the 15-16 year (67kgs) division when he defeated Iran through referee stoppage in the third round.