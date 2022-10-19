SSFL Premiership's 'Big Four' unbeatean heading into semis

Fatima College’s Darius Jordan(L) and St Anthony’s College player Rueben Brusco vie for the ball during the Secondary Schools Football League Premiership preliminary round match, at the St Anthony’s Grounds, Westmoorings, on Tuesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

ST BENEDICT’S face southern rivals Presentation College San Fernando and San Juan North take on Fatima College on Friday when the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premiership semi-final round kicks off, at a venue yet to be announced, on Friday.

All four teams maintained their unbeaten run in their respective final-round preliminary matches on Tuesday.

St Benedict’s (16pts) completed Group A as leaders with a 4-1 victory over Pleasantville (four pts) while second-ranked, ten-man Fatima College (16pts) battled to a 3-2 win against St Anthony’s College (six pts).

Additionally, Group B’s top-of-the-table clash between first-placed team San Juan North (19pts) and second-rated “Pres” (19pts) finished with a 1-1 result. Both teams also completed the group stage undefeated.

On Friday, Group A winners take on Group B’s runners-up and vice versa.

In other matches, on Tuesday, 2019 SSFL champions Naparima College beat Carapichaima 2-1 while Speyside High got past already relegated St Augustine Secondary 3-2.

After the San Juan/Presentation match, the coach of the south team Sean Cooper said he was pleased with his team’s performance despite the majority of the squad, including himself, still recovering from a recent virus.

“We just came here to get out some ring rust because we haven’t played since the QRC game (October 8). They were a bit rusty, slow and lethargic. We played deep and got the required result because we wanted to stay undefeated.

“They (San Juan North) came out banging in the first 15 minutes but we caught them in transition and got an easy goal. But lack of concentration in the back and we let in a soft goal,” he said.

Looking ahead at Friday’s semi-final, Cooper said his team will use the coming days to recover fully from the virus.

Additionally, San Juan North head coach Jerry Moe was impressed with his team’s display.

Moe said, “I was pleased with the result because if you look at the statistics it’s the first time they (Pres) had one shot on goal and scored, but had none in the second half. Going into the big four, this game puts us in good stead.

“We wanted to win. We looked good today at times, it’s just one or two individuals who could improve. And if they improve individually, then collectively we can improve.”

On facing Fatima in Friday’s semi, he added, “We will prepare specifically for them. We just have to match them. We’re going to look at them (video footage) again tonight and work from there.”