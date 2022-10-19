Scotiabank introduces new digital payment solution

Scotiabank's director, Global Transaction Banking, Caribbean South & East – Cristina Abreu. PHOTO COURTESY SCOTIABANK

SCOTIABANK has introduced Scotia eCom+, its new digital payment acceptance solution for businesses.

Businesses can set up a digital payment solution system to accept online payments from customers with Scotia eCom+.

“We’re really excited to launch Scotia eCom+, enabling clients to start accepting credit and debit card online payments from anywhere in the world,” said Cristina Abreu, the bank's director, Global Transaction Banking, Caribbean South & East.

"We continue to invest in solutions that drive business value for our clients and support their transition to more secure and convenient digital options” she continued.

With Scotia eCom+, businesses can:

Accept customer payments using Scotiabank’s secure payment page. They can redirect your customers from your .COM to Scotiabank’s secure payment platform by embedding the payment form into your website, to process payments.

Add a customised payment page to your website. Scotiabank will work with your web developers for an easy integration of Scotia eCom+ to your site. Your customers can complete purchases and get instant payment notifications via email.

“Scotia eCom+ is affordable, easy to use and allows for real-time payment authorisation. The payment page is fully customisable and compatible with all mobile devices so that you can process your orders easily and more efficiently,” Abreu said.

For businesses that may not have a completed website, Scotia eCom+ Virtual Terminals offer the option to accept payments in real time.

"If you’re a business with mainly a social media presence, we can help you as well," she said. "Reach out to us today via e-mail: gtb.merchantservices@scotiabank.com to get started.”