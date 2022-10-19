Remembering Rattan Jadoo – photographer par excellence

Former Newsday chief photographer Rattan Jadoo, dead at 60. -

NEWSDAY'S former chief photographer Rattan Jadoo, 60, died on Monday after a month of illness amid long-term diabetes, leaving former colleagues to recall his deep contribution in shaping the local media.

Despite a very direct style that some found abrasive, he was all about getting the job done.

Doubtless he was pivotal in defying the naysayers who said – when Newsday was a fledgling publication – that it would not last past its first year.

Jadoo was a key part of the paper's founding team led by former editor in chief, the late Therese Mills, and former news editor John Babb, now retired.

Jadoo's funeral is on Thursday at 8 am at Fifth Street, New Settlement, Dow Village, California, and then to Waterloo for cremation under Hindu rites.

Judy Raymond, Newsday editor in chief, said, “Rattan was a trouper who was passionately committed to his profession and did much to shape the photographic department at Newsday. His influence is still felt, and I and his other former colleagues, some of whom worked with him for much longer, are very sorry to hear of his passing, which came much too soon.”

Newsday's daily editor Ken Chee Hing said, "Truth be told, Rattan was a difficult person to work with as he could be abrupt and insultingly forthright in his comments or observations. But this always worked to the advantage of the newspaper since his demanding nature and intolerance to substandard work meant we got the best possible photos from the photography department.

"The beauty of Rattan Jadoo is that it was never personal with him, unless you decided to make it. His philosophy on work was simple: Bring back the best possible photo that you can from your assignment. It is sad, his passing, as it means yet another pair of eyes from the golden age of TT journalism is now closed.

"I am grateful to be able to count Rattan as a colleague and to his family and friends, I say, his race has ended and he can put down his camera now. May he rest in peace."

Newsday chief photographer Jeff Mayers recalled Jadoo's impact on his first assignment in 2013, covering the story of a woman who was mauled by the family dog.

"When I got back to the office, Rattan sat me down and gave me tips on how to do better. He told me, 'Crop this here, focus on getting the right shot so you don't have much post processing to do.' This and many other instances like it with Rattan, I will always hold dear to me."

Several people have posted tributes on the Media Association's (MATT) website.MATT head Ira Mathur remarked, "Very, very sad. May he rest in peace. Can’t think of a media landscape without him."

Former Newsday journalist Sampson Nanton, now CNC3 News producer, recalled Jadoo as an exemplary photographer producing excellent work and demanding the best of those in his department.

"Even though he already had several years of journalism under his belt, he was always excited about getting that exclusive photo, always a passion for the job."

Nanton said Jadoo looked for the best in those who worked under him, without accepting anything less.

Robert Taylor, Express chief photographer, recalled Jadoo as an exemplary photographer."Like Sally (deceased Guardian lensman Noel Saldenha), Rattan had a knack for being relaxed and jovial while still capturing the most important image on assignments. I will always remember his willingness to give advice, his selflessness and the consistent quality of his work."