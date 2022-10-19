Remains from Cunupia stream identified as missing men

Undertakers remove body parts found in a stream in Cunupia on October 17 - Photo by Shane Superville

The remains of two men that were found in a Cunupia stream on Monday have been confirmed as those of missing Chaguanas men Makell Simon, 31, and Josiah Charles, 27, police said.

Simon and Charles were last seen at their homes on Saturday.

Newsday visited the Forensic Science Centre, St James, and tried to speak with relatives, who declined to comment.

But police confirmed that relatives had identified the men's bodies.

Newsday was told one of the torsos was identified by a tattoo on the chest.

An autopsy on the remains is expected to be done at the centre on Thursday, after the bodies were swabbed for covid19 testing.

Sources said the remains were brought to the centre in separate body bags to prevent cross-contamination or loss of trace evidence.

Up to 2 pm on Wednesday police from various units, including the Air Support Unit, continued to search for any other body parts, but did not find any.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.