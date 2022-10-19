Relatives of slain Laventille man: He was killed doing honest job

File photo

The family of murdered Laventille labourer Ashton Agard are lamenting that he was gunned down while trying to earn an honest living.

Agard, 28, was shot dead at his workplace, Guy's Central Tyre Shop, at the corner of Laventille Road and Piccadilly Street, on Monday afternoon.

Investigators said he was standing near the entrance when he was approached by a man wearing a bandana over his face who shot him several times before running away. Agard was declared dead at the scene.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday, one relative said she did not know why Agard was killed, as he did his best to avoid trouble and did not complain of being threatened before.

She said he had spent two years at the Youth Training Centre (YTC) when he was younger, but tried to improve his life by finding a stable job.

"I don't think he deserved what he got there.

''When he got out of YTC he knew he wanted a change in his life.

"It's a painful situation, because you're going out there and trying to earn a living, only for someone comes on your jobsite and kill you... your family must feel hurt."

She added that she feared crime was getting out of control in Trinidad and Tobago, especially in east Port of Spain.

On Saturday afternoon four men were wounded during a drive-by shooting on Laventille Road, near Desperlie Crescent.

One relative suspected Agard's murder might be linked to this earlier attack, but was unclear how, as they insisted he was not involved in any criminal activities.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.