Police credit union gives out $384,000 in scholarships

Vernly Gift

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Credit Union (TTPCU) distributed $384,000 in scholarships to members at its annual scholarship award ceremony on October 13.

Shinnel Lyons-Fraser, a member of the TTPCU for 11 years, said, "Not only am I receiving this scholarship to pursue my bachelor's degree, but they also financed my business, medical expenses, and the purchase of my brand-new vehicle."

In his address, Vernly Gift, president of the TTPCU, said, "These crucial investments in member development represent the credit union's difference, and the benefits of membership."

CEO Colin Eddy said the credit union recently increased its education loan to $150,000 with a reduced interest rate of 5.5 per cent. Because of these changes, he encouraged members to pursue their dreams of higher education, and to take advantage of this affordable route to professional development.