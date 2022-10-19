More guns a recipe for disaster

Psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh. FILE PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: I am astounded that Dr Varma Deyalsingh, and others, are calling on the Government to arm citizens. What a colossally foolish idea.

Evidence shows – and any simple comparison between countries with higher access to guns and those without easy access – that countries such as the US, where citizens are easily armed, have higher gun-related crimes and deaths than those countries without access to arms.

Factually, the incidents with the highest death tolls in the US are committed by white homegrown terrorists with access to guns.

While typing this I am reading about an incident in the US where two drivers shot each other’s daughters – ages five and 14 – not each other. Had they been unarmed this would have never happened. Incidentally, they are both white Americans.

TT citizens are prone to the same human weaknesses that affect us all. Hence, allowing access to guns is another link in a chain to anarchy. Resorting to using a gun over petty squabbles will soon be a norm.

Just looked at what happened in the case of an off-duty police officer who shot a man over a parking space.

Frankly, it will serve the country better to have a more effective, intelligence-driven and better trained police service.

MOHAN RAMCHARAN

England