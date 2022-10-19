Kellman Kowlessar elected TT Cricket Umpires president

KELLMAN Kowlessar will lead the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Umpires Council, after defeating Zahid Bassarath 22 votes to 17, during the group's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 9.

The elections, which took place at Presentation College in Chaguanas, saw the election of the Council's executive for the 2022-2025 term.

Kellman Kowlessar (Central Zone) is the son of the late Lalman Kowlessar, a former umpire and administrator, and Zahid Bassarath (South East Zone) is the son of TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath.

Former secretary, Ann Marie Charles came up against her South Zone chairman, Hansraj Dass and the North Zone chairman, Shawn Wilson for the post of vice president. Wilson was victorious having received 19 votes to Dass’s 16 and Charles’s three.

Premchand Roopia and Kasiff Sandy, respective secretaries of the North Zone and East Zone, were elected unopposed for the Council’s secretary and treasurer, respectively.

Contesting the posts of the two assistant secretaries were Avinash Narine (North Zone), James Singh (North East), Lyndon Rajkumar (South West) and Charles. Narine and Rajkumar were successful having received 28 and 21 votes, respectively.

For the three executive members positions, Everton Alfred (Tobago Zone), James Singh (North East Zone), Rodan Davis (East Zone), Andy Nedd (North East Zone) and Stephen Lakhram (South West Zone) were nominated.

Alfred (24), Davis (23) and Lakhram (23) emerged victorious over Singh and Nedd who received 15 votes each.

The final two executive positions were for nominated members and these went to Andy Mahon (Central Zone) – 24 votes, and Ricardo Fraser (East Zone) – 22 votes.

The Council also elected six persons each to its Appointments, Assessment and Training and Examination committees.

Kowlessar, in his acceptance speech, thanked members for placing their confidence in him to lead the Council. He heaped praises on Charles, who served the Council for six years as secretary. He welcomed Roopia and Rajkumar to the executive and said he is looking forward to working with all stakeholders for the betterment of umpires in TT.