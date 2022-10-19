Girls golf clinic launched in Tobago

Participants and officials at the Ladies Professional Golf Association-US Golf Association Mt Irvine Golf Academy in Tobago. -

GIRLS in Tobago are getting the opportunity to not only learn the game of golf at the Ladies Professional Golf Association-US Golf Association Mt Irvine Golf Academy, but develop life skills.

The launch was held on October 1 with 15 girls participating.

The Zinus Girls Golf Clinic took place on Sunday at the Mt Irvine Golf Course.

A release from the Mt Irvine Golf Academy said, “We are super excited to meet all the girls ages 7-17 years and all abilities are welcome.”

The programme is intended to develop the participants holistically.

“Girls Golf members learn more than just the game of golf it’s a programme designed to empower and inspire girls through the game of golf. While teaching self development, self awareness, life skills, leadership skills and healthy living we use the five Es of Girls Golf to empower, enrich, engage, energise and exercise to develop girls through the game of golf.”

Speaking more about how the academy can benefit the girls, the release said, “Golf is a transformative sport that inherently teaches valuable life lessons like honesty and perseverance, not to mention a good sense of humour. As one of the few sports that can be played for life, golf can also enrich lives and open doors for girls who want to play for fun, compete at the highest level or to help advance their future careers.

“With this in mind, we’ve made it our mission to provide girls with the best chance to fall in love with the game by creating girl-friendly environments to help them learn and thrive.”

Providing an avenue for the children to enjoy themselves is priority. “Fun is our hook and once we have the girls attention we help teach them life skills.”