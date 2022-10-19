Gary: It was me who went to the police about Rowley

Gary Griffith, former police commissioner and NTA political leader. - SUREASH CHOLAI

POLITICAL Leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith on Tuesday said it was he who supplied the Anti-Corruption Investigative Bureau (ACIB) with information that triggered an investigation into the Prime Minister.

Last Thursday, UNC Senator David Nakhid claimed in the Senate that he was called as a witness by the ACIB in a probe into allegations of misbehaviour in public office by Dr Rowley.

Griffith said that last week, he presented the ACIB with copies of documents he obtained through a Freedom of Information Act application, from the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Griffith said the handling of his suspension by the PSC and the withdrawal of the merit list which triggered the collapse of the then PSC, and the selection process of the police commissioner to restart, was the result of public officers abusing their powers.

He said the rescinding of the merit list was criminally done and he has evidence to support this, which he gave to the ACIB.

Griffith said senior police refused to investigate allegations levelled against President Paula-Mae Weekes, Rowley and former PSC chairman Bliss Seepersad.

Last year, Weekes said she received the merit list which placed Griffith as the top pick for commissioner and later, before she could submit it to Parliament as is the law, the PSC informed her that the list had to be withdrawn.

This triggered a series of events including the attempted impeachment of the President, court battles leading to the changing of the laws to allow acting appointments for the two most senior positions in the police service and calls for police investigations into what took place.

Griffith’s attorney Larry Lalla, who also spoke on Tuesday, said that he and Avery Sinanan, SC, are representing Griffith who has filed for judicial review, accusing the Cabinet of interference surrounding Griffith’s suspension and the rescinding of the merit list.

Lalla said he has also written to the Attorney General requesting 12 things, including the names of those selected to investigate the FUL issuance, the amount they were paid, their terms of reference for this investigation and the date the audit was completed.