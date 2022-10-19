Drowned Lopinot farmer remembered as dedicated mother

SORROW: Jenny Voisin, right, is consoled at the funeral for her cousin Teresa Lynch on Tuesday at the Lopinot house of mourning. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

Friends and relatives of drowned farmer Teresa Lynch packed the garage of her family's San Francisco Road, Lopinot home to pay their final respects on Tuesday.

Lynch, 43, died when she and her brother tried to cross the Surrey River after tending to crops in McDavid Street, Lopinot, during heavy rain on October 5.

Lynch was swept away. Her body was found on October 7 after searches by villagers, fire officers and hunters.

In her eulogy, Lynch's cousin Jenny Voisin remembered her as a dedicated mother who worked hard to provide for her family.

Referring to Lynch by her nickname, Vera, Voisin said while she was initially hesitant to read the eulogy and tributes for the funeral, her memory of Lynch's warmth and compassion convinced her it was the best way to show her respect.

"I hesitated for a second and immediately remembered that Vera never hesistated to assist me, share or give to anyone.

"Vera is one of my closest neighbours yet we would hardly see one another because she was always working, looking for it, that I admired immensely.

"Family was everything to her."

Voisin also read a tribute by Lynch's daughter Rachael, who was also at the funeral, in which she described her mother as her best friend, whose unwavering support was welcome.

"No matter what name you called her, she would go above and beyond for her family. She carried herself with so much optimism and loved a challenge. She was my best friend and partner in crime.

"She made sacrifices just so I can have opportunities."

Several mourners were moved to tears by the tributes. Relatives offered their support and condolences.

On the road outside, more mourners packed the street to listen to the homily.

Lynch's body was taken to the Caroni cremation site for cremation.