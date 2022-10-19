Coroner clears cop of 2015 Port of Spain shooting

File photo

A Port of Spain coroner on Wednesday ruled the actions of PC Edmund Homer were justifiable when he shot a Morvant man who was seen pointing a gun at his ex-common-law wife in 2015.

On Wednesday, coroner Cherril Ann Antoine ruled PC Edmund Homer was not culpable of any offence in relation to the shooting death of Christopher Reid, 45, on April 15, 2015.

Homer was on duty with another officer in Port of Spain when he saw a man walking behind a woman, holding a gun in his hand.

In evidence presented before the coroner’s court, Homer said he saw the man hit the woman on the back of the head and point the gun at her.

The policeman got out of the unmarked police vehicle he was in and shouted to Reid to drop his gun.

Reid turned around and pointed the gun at Homer, who drew his own weapon and shot him. The shooting took place on Duke Street, near the corner of Henry Street.

Reid’s former common-law wife also testified before the coroner, detailing a life of years of abuse.

When the incident occurred, police said Reid’s estranged wife had only just left her workplace on Henry Street with another woman when Reid came out of hiding and grabbed her.

Witnesses said Reid tried to force the woman into a waiting car, but she refused and began fighting with him. During the fight, men at a nearby bar sought to intervene but were stopped short when Reid pulled out a gun and pointed it at the woman’s head before Homer intervened.

Witnesses also told police Thomas would stalk the woman and beat her frequently. He once beat her with a hammer.

On the day of his death, Reid had accused his ex-common law wife of being unfaithful.

At the close of evidence, Homer’s attorney Ulric Skerritt submitted there were no grounds for proffering charges against his client because of the evidence.

Homer was also represented by attorneys Israel Khan and Arissa Maharaj.