Cops chase men, find gun in Port of Spain

A pistol and 12 rounds of .45 calibre ammunition were found and seized by Port of Spain police on Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy TTPS

Port of Spain police chased a group of men and found a gun while on patrol in east Port of Spain early on Tuesday morning.

Police said the Port of Spain Task Force received a report that a group of men with guns were liming behind the Mango Rose plannings at around 3.20 am.

Police saw the men, one of whom was holding a pistol.

When the police approached, the men ran in different directions.

Police searched the area and found a gun with 12 rounds of ammunition.

Earlier that morning police also searched several areas in Mt Lambert, but did not find anything illegal.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Hazel, Snr Supt Alexander, Supt Daly and Insp Knott, with field operations from Sgts Alexander and Paris, Cpls Thomas and Huggins and PCs Aguillera, Boucaud, George, Khamchan and Remy.