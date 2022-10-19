Chag boardwalk needs upgrade

File photo: Chaguaramas Boardwalk, Western Main Road, Chaguaramas, . - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: Mr Tourism Minister, when last have you seen or visited the boardwalk at Chaguaramas?

I visited the area recently and it looks horrible and rundown. What has happened to the stalls?

While you are studying a bumper Carnival 2023 there are many areas in the country that are in need of an upgrade and the boardwalk is one of them. More needs to be done to support local.

The boardwalk is in serious need of an upgrade – and please fix the stalls. Lord have mercy.

J ALI

via e-mail