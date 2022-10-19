A&E services now at Roxborough Hospital

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael says the Roxborough Hospital's accident and emergency services are now up and running.

She announced this on Monday morning at the THA executive council's virtual press conference.

These services will be available to the public from Monday-Friday from 7am-7pm.

BYisrael said she recently visited and the department was "buzzing.

"There are a bunch of young doctors and nurses, and so forth, running that facility. You get in, you get seen, you get treated and you go out relatively quickly."

She said there are no in-patient services yet because parts of the building did not have proper licensing.

"They needed to be up to a certain mark to get licensed. We are at the point where we have the provisional licensing for some of them, working towards the full licensing."

She said there is now a pharmacy, oxygen concentrator, alcohol bond and mortuary.