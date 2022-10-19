263 new covid cases, 6 deaths in past week
THE Ministry of Health has reported 263 new covid19 infections and six deaths between October 12-18.
In the previous seven-day period, there were 437 new cases and 11 deaths.
The seven-day average of new cases this week is 38 and the seven-day average of covid-related deaths is one.
Last week, the averages were 62 new cases and two deaths per day.
Active cases now stand at 2,703, down 242 from 2,945 a week ago. There are 81 patients in hospital, down from 111.
The total number of covid deaths stands at 4,241.
Since the national vaccination programme began over a year ago, 717,495 people have been fully vaccinated. That is an additional 148 over the past week.
So far, 168,870 people have had a booster shot, that is 60 more than last week. The percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated remains at 51.2 per cent, since August 20.
