Venezuelan singer Diosa Canales brings her show to Trinidad

The Venezuelan singer and actress, Diosa Canales, will perform on October 30 at the Xpace club in San Fernando. - Grevic Alvarado

Venezuelan singer Diosa Canales will perform in Trinidad on October 30 at The Xpace Club, South Trunk Road, Gulf View, La Romaine.

Canales is also an actress and model.

Appearing with her will be Team HD and other invited DJs, with special guest local DJ Travis World.

The event is being organised by Alexa García. This will be the first international event she has organised.

She said she will be giving away tickets at various Latino events and shows.

"We are organising a quality event, as is customary in Venezuela ,for the local community to enjoy to the fullest," she said.

In 2011, Canales began her career as a singer with hit singles like En Cuerpo y Alma and Mala.

Canales has performed several times in Venezuela, Peru, Colombia and Mexico. She is often referred to in the media as "The Sexbomb of Venezuela."

Her repertoire is a mix of urban trap and hip hop.