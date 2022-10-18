[Updated] No EMA clearance for THA stage in the sea

An excavator working along the coast at Rockly Bay, Tobago where the THA is building a stage in the sea. Photo by David Reid

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has expressed concern over several infrastructural works being undertaken by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) without the requisite certificates of environmental clearance (CEC).

EMA managing director Hayden Romano told Newsday on Tuesday that the highly touted stage in the sea at Rockly Bay and road developments were among them.

The projects are being undertaken to enhance the inaugural Tobago carnival, set for October 28-30.

During the THA's Mandate Monday conference, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said he was surprised that Secretary of Infrastructure Trevor James had not mentioned the stage in the sea during his contribution.

He said he had received some criticism about the idea from an experienced masman about whether music trucks would be blocking spectators and whether there would be entry and exit points to the stage. He said he would ask James and Secretary of Tourism Tashia Burris about the logistics.

He added, "Where that stage is being built now was once land, was once dry ground. The assessment was done so we know that the environmental impact is little to none there."

He said similar work was done for the Scarborough Esplanade.

"There will be a permanent fixture there that is environmentally safe, that is an attachment to the public infrastructure, road infrastructure along that way. You will be able to go and get your photos there and so on...

"It means that for future public street parties, street cultural items happening along that Milford Road, there will be a permanent fixture there."

He said it was the start of" significant land reclamation to save that entire coastline."

Asked about EMA approval for the stage, James told the media on Monday: "What we are trying to do is host a carnival in a few weeks....We at the assembly are trying to execute these works in short order, and sometimes as a state agency, we believe it might be challenging to go through every single step that is required. If that has to be done, then we won't be able to accomplish all that we set out to do."

However, James said his staff has contacted the EMA and the Division of Environment and discussions are under way.

He said he was unaware of the cost of the contract for building the stage.

Contacted by Newsday on Tuesday about the EMA's statement, James said, "I am not aware that we needed a CEC. When the EMA puts out a comment after they do their investigation...They are a state agency. If they say we need a CEC then we will apply for a CEC."

In its media release on Tuesday, the EMA reminded the public "that the CEC process is a mandatory requirement by law to assess the potential impacts of proposed activities on human health and the environment. This assessment allows for the implementation of mitigation measures to minimise negative impacts."

Section 35 (2) of the Environmental Management Act says, "No person shall proceed with any activity which the minister has designated as requiring a certificate unless such a person applies for and receives a certificate from the authority."

The CEC (designated activities) Order (as amended) lists 44 designated activities that require a CEC.

Romano told Newsday EMA officials met the THA earlier this year and advised on certain issues.

"These are coastal works, and in accordance with the designated activities of the CEC rule, we suspect this would require a CEC. It's the only way we can examine the environmental impact of projects."

Romano said the EMA has written to the THA chief administrator about its concerns.

"It just might have been an oversight and would be sorted out soon," he said.

He said the EMA has a "very productive relationship" with the THA.