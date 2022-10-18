Two more shot dead in Enterprise

Police officers head to the Enterprise, Chaguanas home of murder victim Jamal Modeste on Sunday afternoon, hours after he was shot. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The day after a nine-year-old boy was shot dead in Enterprise, Chaguanas, two men were shot dead in the same area.

Police said they received reports of a shooting in Freedom Street, Enterprise, at around 5.06 pm on Monday and found the bodies of Marius Guevara, 25, in the back seat of a silver Nissan Cefiro, and Tevin Neptune Joseph, 29, lying in a nearby drain.

A district medical officer was called in and declared both men dead.

Police said they found and seized several spent shells.

Police said while motive for the murders was still unclear, they received information that they may have been related to the murder of nine-year-old Jamal Modeste.

Modeste was gunned down in a drive-by shooting at the Africa Recreation Grounds on Saturday night.