St Vincent de Paul denies claims of elder abuse

File photo: PEP political leader Phillip Edward Alexander.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) addressed what it called "a series of falsehoods" alleged in a recent social media post by social activist Phillip Alexander.

Alexander claimed in an online video that residents of the Finbar Ryan Geriatric Home, near Goodwood Gardens, Westmoorings were held against their will, hungry and diseased, without any care. The home is managed by the SVP.

In a media release, president of the society Nigel Phillip told the public, “Those in our care are treated with love, dignity, and respect. As such, we assure the public that the 35 residents of the Finbar Ryan Home are fully cared for and fed."

It added, "All residents of the home are, and have always been, accessible to their immediate family and friends.”

The SVP said inspectors from the Division of Ageing visited the home on Thursday and confirmed the absence of abuse.

He said, “As an organisation dedicated to serving the poor by modelling the actions of Jesus, the SVP plays a vital role in assisting the poorest of the poor within our national community.

"We offer sincere thanks and appreciation to all of our dedicated members, staff and ‘Friends of Finbar Ryan Committee’ who have all, as unsung heroes, provided unstinting service and dedication to the cause.

"We also acknowledge the national network of 65 independently run SVP Conferences and their dedicated and committed members, who tirelessly and quietly serve TT.”

The release said the SVP, like many other non-governmental organisations, has been adversely affected by the covid19 pandemic, which resulted in drastically reduced revenue streams.

While care of residents is partially funded by their pensions or relatives, or even caring citizens, the SVP has had to subsidise or fund in full the care of some residents, it said.

“The society welcomes any financial or other support that concerned citizens wish to provide, to assist the home in providing care for the elderly in our community.

"To give assistance please call St Vincent de Paul offices on 625-3562 to share your time, treasure and talents.”