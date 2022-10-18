Speak out loud against GBV

Miss Universe TT Tya Jane Ramey, left, takes a selfie with students of the Speyside High School on October 11, during a forum hosted by the Women of Substance titled Speak It Out, at the Bon Accord Canaan Multi-Purpose Facility. Photo by David Reid

Speak it out.

This was the theme of the first-ever girls' symposium hosted by Women of Substance at the Canaan Bon Accord Multipurpose Facility, Tobago.

Founded by Onika Mars in 2017, Women of Substance is a non-governmental organisation which seeks to draw greater awareness to domestic violence and abuse in the society, primarily among girls and women.

The symposium, on October 11, was sponsored by Scotiabank. It coincided with the International Day of the Girl Child, which has been observed annually for the past ten years.

The theme of this year's observance was: Our Time Is Now, Our Rights, Our Future. October has also been designated Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event, which featured speakers from diverse backgrounds, sought to encourage young women not only to take charge of their lives but to raise their voices against domestic violence and abuse in their homes and communities. It featured girls from several secondary schools across the island.

Mars, a domestic violence survivor, set the stage for the discussion by referring to a UN report which said although there has been increased attention to issues affecting girls and women among governments and policymakers, as well as opportunities for them to have their voices heard on the global stage, investments in girls' rights remain limited.

According to the report, Mars said, girls continue to confront a myriad of challenges to fulfilling their potential. These are made worse by climate change, covid19 and gender-based violence. Mars said, however, adversity presents opportunities for people to be resourceful, creative and resilient.

She told the students they have the power to be change-makers, driving progress in their schools and communities.

"Empowering women and girls and promoting gender equality is crucial to accelerating sustainable development."

Mars said ending discrimination against women and girls is not only a basic human right but has a multiplier effect across all development areas.

"You have greatness within you. Your time is now. So I encourage you to use your voices to speak out loud. Speak out against gender-based violence and abuse. Be your best selves. Be all that God has created you to be."

Miss Trinidad and Tobago Universe Tya Jane Ramey, 24, delivered an interactive discourse on the theme of agency, claiming ownership of one's life and the consequences and decisions that arise from those choices. Ramey, who will represent this country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 14, 2023, told the students, "What I have found after celebrating ten years of the girl child is that you don't often assume this role of agency. Sometimes we don't have it. But I want to teach Caribbean girls, in particular because we have a lot more benefits than girls in other parts of the world, and I want to teach you how to assume that agency."

Ramey, a social worker, who runs a programme called Intangible Events, offers young women training in etiquette, public speaking, posture and personal development. She said the programme has helped many young women to find their agency.

"You have a right to this agency and to make decisions about what you want to be in life, who you want to become, what you want to wear. You have that right for your voice to be heard. You have a right to have opinions. You have the right to have different opinions than others and you have the right to stand on platforms and allow people to hear your voice."

In finding that agency, Ramey said, they must take stock of the things that bring them joy and invest in them.

"Every person has something to offer the world that people are depending on, and without your recognition of what you were given, the potential and God-given talent to do on this earth, you are robbing people of an opportunity to be saved, to be helped, to be freed."

She also said they must take responsibility for their agency. Alicia Herbert, British High Commission special envoy on gender equality, told the girls that receiving an education is "an exceptionally powerful experience. Educated girls become educated women. You are more likely to have a better career to be more productive, to be a higher earner and your children will be healthier," she said.

"So by your being in school and pursuing an education, it is not only good for you but for your families and communities and the next generation. Investing in yourself, investing in your education is good for now and the future."

Saying that education promotes empowerment, Herbert urged them to speak out on domestic violence.

"Domestic violence not only destroys the lives of victims but it is also inter-generational. So a child growing up in a household where they experience domestic violence is very likely to be a perpetrator of domestic violence."

She urged them to stay focused and welcome opportunities that may come their way. Herbert said she initially wanted to be an economist and the Central Bank's first female governor, but later decided to study international development.

"When I look back at it, my own career has been one with a lot of twists and turns...Throughout my twists and turns and throughout my travels and all the things that I have done, I have maintained a focus, and that is the contribution that I want to make to those less fortunate than we are."

She also urged them to tweak their focus and learn from their failures.

Esther Golo, head of chancery, Nigerian High Commission, said young women in her country are often relegated to the background.

"'I don't know what obtains over here, but I know where I come from, the girls are always in the background. You are not to be seen and to be heard," she said. "But the time has come now for the girl child to speak out and take the future in your hands, no matter the circumstances, no matter the hostilities. It is time to speak out."

Ryu Dan Dojo Youth Empowerment activist Marva John Logan and director of youth, THA Division of Community Development and Sport Ann Marie De Gazon, both of whom experienced domestic abuse in their respective households, encouraged the students to claim their space in the world.

Marlon White, manager, Scotiabank, Lowlands, revealed that 53 per cent of the bank's senior management personnel are made up of females.

"Truly a remarkable accomplishment for this gender in the financial sector," he said. He added that the bank encourages its staff to speak out and allow their voices to be heard.