Sinkholes in Beetham again

A T&TEC crew examine one of the three sinkholes in Beetham Gardens, caused by a suspected collapsed sewer main. Photo by Suresh Cholai

ONLY a few months after WASA finally repaired a giant sinkhole in the area, Beetham Gardens residents are having to steer clear of three more.

In a Monday morning media release, the Water and Sewerage Authority said it "is aware of what is suspected to be a partial collapse of its sewer main," which it believes caused the three sinkholes. This was confirmed in a media release on Monday afternoon.

The first sinkhole is near 15th and 16th Streets, on the eastbound lane of Main Street, Beetham Gardens. It is cordoned off by caution tape and warning signs.

The hole measures approximately 14 square feet at road level, is three feet deep and is almost one and a half times wider below the surface. There is a barrel of trash in it.

One resident said the hole has been there for between one and two months, but it is not nearly as problematic as the sinkhole residents had to contend with last year.

Last August, a sinkhole opened on Main Street. Residents estimated that hole was 15 feet wide and 25 feet deep. It made the road impassable and sewage spilt into homes and onto the streets. Traffic had to be diverted to the Priority Bus Route. By January, Newsday reported repairs were nearly complete, but not before a 22-year-old woman fell in and had to be hospitalised.

The second new sinkhole residents identified is close to the one that was repaired. This sinkhole is beneath the bridge where three dried caiman skins hang, within sight of the PBR.

Beetham resident Keith Superville said the sinkhole has been there for between two and three months.

Superville said, "I say Beetham might sink, oui.

"You can't see the hole, because is high tide, but on low tide you could see it clear. Water from the mang does rush in and cover it. You could see the run-off from the houses in the drain, but what in the river comes from the mangrove.

"Instead of water running back in the mang, we feel it might be running in the sewer line.

"I think they might have to move that whole bridge if they was to deal with it, because of that sinkhole in the middle."

Higher up Main Street is the third sinkhole, the largest, which obstructs the entire road between the Civilian Conservation Corps and Pension Quarters.

The hole, at the end of CCC Boulevard, behind the Excel Beetham Government Primary School, is approximately 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep. It too was blocked off by caution tape and workers from the T&T Electricity Commission were on site to investigate. They did not yet know the cause or a timeline to repair the hole.

Residents saw engineers from WASA at this spot on Monday morning.

WASA's morning release said it "is engaging the required contractor and mobilising all other resources to commence restorative work within 24 hours and minimise the inconvenience and discomfort to the people of Beetham Gardens."

The afternoon release said team members of the Operations Division visited the site to determine the scope of work and to

strategise a way forward, while minimising community disruption.

"Logistics are being finalised inclusive of the de-energizing of a T&TEC power line and transporting materials and requisite equipment."

WASA warned the public to "proceed with extreme caution around the work site" and said it would inform them if revised traffic arrangements become necessary.