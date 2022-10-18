Nunez-Tesheira tells Point PNMites: 'I come for the wuk'

Former Minister of Finance Karen Nunez-Tesheira, right, speaks to the media after filing her nomination for the leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) at the PNM Central Office in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on October 10. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CHALLENGER for the leadership of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Karen Nunez-Tesheira launched her campaign in Point Fortin on Monday night.

Nunez-Tesheira danced her way to the podium at the Sports Club, Clifton Hill, to the infectious sound of Kes’s Boss Lady, as she specified in no uncertain term that she “come for the wuk,” and Melanie Hudson’s I Will Always Be There for You.

Her choice of Point Fortin to make her debut in the PNM’s internal elections, she explained, was a nostalgic one, as this was where she spent her formative years while her father worked with an oil company.

“It feels almost like coming home,” she said to the small audience from whom she sought endorsement for her candidacy, and her running mate, Ken Butcher, who is seeking the post of chairman.

“Today we are here about party business.

"We are not in any way challenging or questioning the national leadership of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. We are here seeking your endorsement with one clear objective, to strengthen and repair the cracks and structural weaknesses of the very foundation of the party.”

Nunez-Tesheira said she wants to grow the party by attracting new members and to translate the aims and objectives of the party’s constitution into the national governance structure and ultimately victory at national elections.

“This cannot be achieved without a strong, resilient, impregnable foundation, and therein lies one of the most critical roles of the political leader.”

She said both she and Butcher are committed to the party’s existence and that its aims objectives, structures and rules are centred on the attainment of governance of the nation.

“The irony is that the very foundation of Balisier House has been demolished, obliterated." she said.

The PNM's Balisier House, Port of Spain headquarters, a colonial-era building, is being replaced by a modern one.

“What we do know is that there is a disconnect, alienation, anger, hurt by insensitive statements.”

She referred to the post-budget suggestions by government ministers to people feeling the brunt of escalating fuel prices that they should use a coal pot, or ride a bicycle and, in response to food-price inflation, not eat macaroni pie or ham.

She chastised the broken promises, wasted money, crime and lack of trust and confidence in the government.

“What is most evident is that we have a government whose policies and implementation, or lack thereof, favour only one small group, while the vast majority – assigned to a life of poverty, underemployment, low-value jobs – are deprived of real, meaningful opportunities to become entrepreneurs of small, medium and micro-business and the single chow kings.”

Her promise, should she record success when the membership cast their votes, is "to build a new and strong foundation on a house that makes room for all to flourish and opportunity to share equitably in the revenues generated from our energy resources.”

She reiterated her concerns about the party's electoral process, suggesting it needs to be tightened and amended with regard to the number of days for voting, the security and custody of the ballot boxes and counting the ballots. Votes will be cast on three days, over a nine-day period.

Nunez-Tesheira has written to the Elections Supervisory Committee chairman, Anthony Roberts, questioning this new process.

She has also called for improved communication about deadlines for registering to vote and selecting new registrants with transparency and accountability.

During the question-and-answer session, a man who identified himself as Junior Taylor of Warden Road outlined a number of ills affecting the borough, saying all people were getting were promises.